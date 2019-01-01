ñol

Hilton Worldwide Holdings
(NYSE:HLT)
142.15
-0.14[-0.10%]
Day High/Low139.96 - 143.08
52 Week High/Low114.7 - 167.99
Open / Close140.7 / -
Float / Outstanding273.6M / 278.3M
Vol / Avg.567.9K / 2.4M
Mkt Cap39.6B
P/E54.73
50d Avg. Price146.06
Div / Yield0.6/0.42%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.76
Total Float273.6M

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), Key Statistics

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
47.8B
Trailing P/E
54.73
Forward P/E
33.67
PE Ratio (TTM)
53.66
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.96
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.05
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
25.72
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
30.62
Earnings Yield
1.83%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.07
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-2.51
Tangible Book value per share
-41.64
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
16.2B
Total Assets
15.5B
Total Liabilities
16.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
29.92%
Net Margin
12.32%
EBIT Margin
22.14%
EBITDA Margin
24.69%
Operating Margin
21.44%