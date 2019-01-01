ñol

Holmen
(OTCPK:HLMNY)
27.61
00
Last update: 3:26PM
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low27.61 - 29.41
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 323.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap8.9B
P/E23.14
50d Avg. Price27.61
Div / Yield1.25/4.54%
Payout Ratio93.89
EPS4.6
Total Float-

Holmen (OTC:HLMNY), Key Statistics

Holmen (OTC: HLMNY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
8.1B
Trailing P/E
23.14
Forward P/E
31.15
PE Ratio (TTM)
24.85
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.29
Price / Book (mrq)
1.86
Price / EBITDA
14.56
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.19
Earnings Yield
4.32%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.13
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.86
Tangible Book value per share
14.69
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
24.7B
Total Assets
72.1B
Total Liabilities
24.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.2
Gross Margin
53.6%
Net Margin
25.79%
EBIT Margin
32.77%
EBITDA Margin
38.54%
Operating Margin
32.61%