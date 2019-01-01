ñol

Hikari Tsushin
(OTCPK:HKTGF)
112.52
00
Last update: 3:32PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low110.14 - 188.81
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 44.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap5.1B
P/E9.49
50d Avg. Price114.08
Div / Yield3.93/3.54%
Payout Ratio31.56
EPS406.59
Total Float-

Hikari Tsushin (OTC:HKTGF), Key Statistics

Hikari Tsushin (OTC: HKTGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
7.1B
Trailing P/E
9.49
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.49
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.15
Price / Book (mrq)
1.47
Price / EBITDA
5.69
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.94
Earnings Yield
10.54%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
75.69
Tangible Book value per share
69.13
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
909.1B
Total Assets
1.4T
Total Liabilities
909.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.35
Gross Margin
51.59%
Net Margin
12.86%
EBIT Margin
18.48%
EBITDA Margin
21.4%
Operating Margin
13.37%