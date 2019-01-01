ñol

HIVE Blockchain
(NASDAQ:HIVE)
Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. - Common Shares recently split on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 with a ratio of 1:5
4.18
00
Last update: 4:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.78 - 5.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 82.2M
Vol / Avg.34.2K / 6.2M
Mkt Cap343.8M
P/E2.2
50d Avg. Price1.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.85
Total Float-

HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE), Key Statistics

HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ: HIVE) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
285.1M
Trailing P/E
2.2
Forward P/E
2.39
PE Ratio (TTM)
2.09
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.36
Price / Book (mrq)
0.8
Price / EBITDA
1.74
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.48
Earnings Yield
45.45%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.21
Beta
4.47
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.25
Tangible Book value per share
5.08
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
55.1M
Total Assets
487.2M
Total Liabilities
55.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
2.73
Gross Margin
73.38%
Net Margin
79.47%
EBIT Margin
81.12%
EBITDA Margin
99.66%
Operating Margin
67.77%