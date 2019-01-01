ñol

Huntington Ingalls Indus
(NYSE:HII)
211.905
0.105[0.05%]
Last update: 4:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low175.5 - 228.66
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding30.4M / 40M
Vol / Avg.0K / 431.1K
Mkt Cap8.5B
P/E15.9
50d Avg. Price209.99
Div / Yield4.72/2.23%
Payout Ratio34.83
EPS3.5
Total Float30.4M

Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII), Key Statistics

Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
11.5B
Trailing P/E
15.9
Forward P/E
13.51
PE Ratio (TTM)
16.99
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.29
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.87
Price / Book (mrq)
3.01
Price / EBITDA
8.24
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.16
Earnings Yield
6.29%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.17
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
70.47
Tangible Book value per share
-23.22
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
7.7B
Total Assets
10.6B
Total Liabilities
7.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.05
Gross Margin
13.55%
Net Margin
5.43%
EBIT Margin
7.84%
EBITDA Margin
11.22%
Operating Margin
5.09%