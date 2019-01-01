ñol

Hibbett
(NASDAQ:HIBB)
49.83
-0.43[-0.86%]
Last update: 11:32AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low49.02 - 50.38
52 Week High/Low39.58 - 101.65
Open / Close49.38 / -
Float / Outstanding10.3M / 13M
Vol / Avg.60.3K / 504K
Mkt Cap646.4M
P/E5.54
50d Avg. Price45.23
Div / Yield1/1.99%
Payout Ratio11.01
EPS2.98
Total Float10.3M

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB), Key Statistics

Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
936.1M
Trailing P/E
5.54
Forward P/E
5.15
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.54
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.46
Price / Book (mrq)
2.13
Price / EBITDA
3.58
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.52
Earnings Yield
18.07%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.37
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
23.6
Tangible Book value per share
21.79
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
499.5M
Total Assets
805.6M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.23
Gross Margin
36.98%
Net Margin
9.28%
EBIT Margin
11.96%
EBITDA Margin
14.44%
Operating Margin
11.96%