Harte-Hanks
(NASDAQ:HHS)
9.3639
-0.0661[-0.70%]
Last update: 11:22AM
Day High/Low9.15 - 9.43
52 Week High/Low5.15 - 9.48
Open / Close9.43 / -
Float / Outstanding4.1M / 7M
Vol / Avg.3.3K / 19.9K
Mkt Cap65.7M
P/E3.88
50d Avg. Price7.92
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.4
Total Float4.1M

Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS), Key Statistics

Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ: HHS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
94.8M
Trailing P/E
3.88
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.61
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.35
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
2.84
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.88
Earnings Yield
25.77%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.04
Beta
1.14
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-2.93
Tangible Book value per share
-2.93
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
122M
Total Assets
111.1M
Total Liabilities
122M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
71.48%
Net Margin
5.75%
EBIT Margin
8.02%
EBITDA Margin
9.24%
Operating Margin
7.94%