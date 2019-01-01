ñol

Highland Income Fund
(NYSE:HFRO)
11.7955
-0.0045[-0.04%]
Last update: 10:23AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.72 - 11.82
52 Week High/Low9.66 - 12.26
Open / Close11.8 / -
Float / Outstanding37.2M / 68M
Vol / Avg.30.9K / 233K
Mkt Cap802.6M
P/E6.48
50d Avg. Price11.77
Div / Yield0.92/7.83%
Payout Ratio50.77
EPS-
Total Float37.2M

Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO), Key Statistics

Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
6.48
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.48
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.76
Price / Book (mrq)
0.81
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
15.42%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.63
Tangible Book value per share
14.63
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
40.4M
Total Assets
1.2B
Total Liabilities
40.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -