ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Home Federal Bancorp
(NASDAQ:HFBL)
19.99
00
Last update: 4:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.05 - 23.55
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.6M / 3.4M
Vol / Avg.0K / 2K
Mkt Cap67.8M
P/E13.35
50d Avg. Price20.35
Div / Yield0.4/2.04%
Payout Ratio26.02
EPS0.39
Total Float2.6M

Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL), Key Statistics

Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ: HFBL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
13.35
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.16
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.36
Price / Book (mrq)
1.26
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
7.49%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.6
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.52
Tangible Book value per share
15.52
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
522M
Total Assets
574.6M
Total Liabilities
522M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.1
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
25.24%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -