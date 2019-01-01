ñol

Heico (NYSE:HEI), Key Statistics

Heico (NYSE: HEI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
17.9B
Trailing P/E
60.33
Forward P/E
57.14
PE Ratio (TTM)
60.33
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.98
Price / Sales (ttm)
10.06
Price / Book (mrq)
8.37
Price / EBITDA
37.99
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
33.55
Earnings Yield
1.66%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.03
Beta
0.67
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.52
Tangible Book value per share
1.81
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
960.9M
Total Assets
3.7B
Total Liabilities
960.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.2
Gross Margin
39.2%
Net Margin
15.78%
EBIT Margin
22.84%
EBITDA Margin
27.2%
Operating Margin
22.79%