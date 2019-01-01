ñol

Home Depot
(NYSE:HD)
305.825
-0.045[-0.01%]
At close: Jun 2
304.0208
-1.8042[-0.59%]
PreMarket: 8:36AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low279.59 - 420.61
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1B / 1B
Vol / Avg.5.4K / 4.8M
Mkt Cap314.3B
P/E19.41
50d Avg. Price302.15
Div / Yield7.6/2.48%
Payout Ratio43.46
EPS4.11
Total Float1B

Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Key Statistics

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
359.3B
Trailing P/E
19.41
Forward P/E
18.62
PE Ratio (TTM)
19.41
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.63
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.1
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
12.27
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.76
Earnings Yield
5.15%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.12
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-1.66
Tangible Book value per share
-8.91
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
78.3B
Total Assets
76.6B
Total Liabilities
78.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.02
Gross Margin
33.78%
Net Margin
10.87%
EBIT Margin
15.25%
EBITDA Margin
17.11%
Operating Margin
15.24%