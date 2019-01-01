ñol

Genmab
(OTCPK:GNMSF)
305.41
00
At close: Jun 2
339.575
34.1650[11.19%]
PreMarket: 9:17AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low274.93 - 500.92
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding65.1M / 65.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4K
Mkt Cap20B
P/E59.31
50d Avg. Price335.67
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS7.1
Total Float-

Genmab (OTC:GNMSF), Key Statistics

Genmab (OTC: GNMSF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
16.6B
Trailing P/E
59.31
Forward P/E
41.84
PE Ratio (TTM)
59.57
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.89
Price / Sales (ttm)
15.62
Price / Book (mrq)
6.15
Price / EBITDA
44.25
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
36.49
Earnings Yield
1.69%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.03
Beta
0.14
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
49.63
Tangible Book value per share
49.12
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.2B
Total Assets
24.9B
Total Liabilities
2.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.58
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
21.94%
EBIT Margin
29.07%
EBITDA Margin
29.07%
Operating Margin
24.26%