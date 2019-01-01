ñol

Grupo Mexico
(OTCPK:GMBXF)
4.98
00
At close: Jun 2
5.0132
0.0332[0.67%]
PreMarket: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.77 - 6.13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 7.8B
Vol / Avg.- / 25.5K
Mkt Cap38.8B
P/E9.96
50d Avg. Price5.14
Div / Yield0.3/6.11%
Payout Ratio65.55
EPS0.13
Total Float-

Grupo Mexico (OTC:GMBXF), Key Statistics

Grupo Mexico (OTC: GMBXF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
42.4B
Trailing P/E
9.96
Forward P/E
10.85
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.62
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.57
Price / Book (mrq)
2.37
Price / EBITDA
4.39
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.81
Earnings Yield
10.04%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.29
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
2.1
Tangible Book value per share
1.73
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
13.6B
Total Assets
32.4B
Total Liabilities
13.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.07
Gross Margin
54.73%
Net Margin
27.05%
EBIT Margin
53.79%
EBITDA Margin
60.89%
Operating Margin
52.88%