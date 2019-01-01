ñol

Galaxy Gaming
(OTCQB:GLXZ)
3.88
00
At close: Jun 2
4.41
0.5300[13.66%]
PreMarket: 9:27AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.33 - 5.39
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding19.5M / 23.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 29.7K
Mkt Cap92.3M
P/E40.96
50d Avg. Price4.37
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Galaxy Gaming (OTC:GLXZ), Key Statistics

Galaxy Gaming (OTC: GLXZ) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
129.5M
Trailing P/E
40.96
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
39.86
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.11
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
11.05
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
16.1
Earnings Yield
2.44%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.03
Beta
0.55
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-0.71
Tangible Book value per share
-1.3
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
57M
Total Assets
40.2M
Total Liabilities
57M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
99.11%
Net Margin
-0.24%
EBIT Margin
25.87%
EBITDA Margin
39.08%
Operating Margin
26.85%