Corning
(NYSE:GLW)
36.53
1.09[3.08%]
At close: Jun 2
36.51
-0.0200[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:33PM EDT
Day High/Low35.25 - 36.53
52 Week High/Low32.24 - 44.12
Open / Close35.5 / 36.51
Float / Outstanding750.6M / 844.6M
Vol / Avg.3.8M / 5.2M
Mkt Cap30.9B
P/E28.58
50d Avg. Price35.49
Div / Yield1.08/3.05%
Payout Ratio79.84
EPS0.69
Total Float750.6M

Corning (NYSE:GLW), Key Statistics

Corning (NYSE: GLW) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
35.6B
Trailing P/E
28.58
Forward P/E
15.04
PE Ratio (TTM)
16.41
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.31
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.07
Price / Book (mrq)
2.41
Price / EBITDA
7.29
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.65
Earnings Yield
3.5%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.14
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.68
Tangible Book value per share
10.5
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
17.6B
Total Assets
30.3B
Total Liabilities
17.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.19
Gross Margin
34.86%
Net Margin
15.79%
EBIT Margin
22.61%
EBITDA Margin
32.74%
Operating Margin
15.49%