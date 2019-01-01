ñol

Globe Life
(NYSE:GL)
98.04
0.72[0.74%]
At close: Jun 2
98.04
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low96.25 - 98.07
52 Week High/Low85.25 - 108.61
Open / Close97.59 / 98.04
Float / Outstanding86M / 98.6M
Vol / Avg.308.7K / 558.9K
Mkt Cap9.7B
P/E13.69
50d Avg. Price99.63
Div / Yield0.83/0.85%
Payout Ratio11.17
EPS1.66
Total Float86M

Globe Life (NYSE:GL), Key Statistics

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
11.5B
Trailing P/E
13.59
Forward P/E
12.15
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.84
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.92
Price / Book (mrq)
1.39
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
7.36%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.95
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
69.92
Tangible Book value per share
65.03
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
21B
Total Assets
27.9B
Total Liabilities
21B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.08
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
12.57%
EBIT Margin
16.94%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -