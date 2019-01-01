Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$-0.660
Quarterly Revenue
$45.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$45.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Greenhill & Co using advanced sorting and filters.
Greenhill & Co Questions & Answers
When is Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) reporting earnings?
Greenhill & Co (GHL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.39.
What were Greenhill & Co’s (NYSE:GHL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $67.3M, which missed the estimate of $72.2M.
