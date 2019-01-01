ñol

GFL Envirn
(NYSE:GFL)
31.70
0.87[2.82%]
At close: Jun 2
30.83
-0.8700[-2.74%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low30.66 - 31.79
52 Week High/Low25.91 - 43.71
Open / Close30.66 / 31.69
Float / Outstanding133.1M / 342.3M
Vol / Avg.856.1K / 1.4M
Mkt Cap10.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price30.69
Div / Yield0.05/0.16%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float133.1M

GFL Envirn (NYSE:GFL), Key Statistics

GFL Envirn (NYSE: GFL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
17B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
49.26
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.43
Price / Book (mrq)
2.34
Price / EBITDA
9.52
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.45
Earnings Yield
-1.77%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.17
Tangible Book value per share
-11.03
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
12.2B
Total Assets
17.9B
Total Liabilities
12.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
9.69%
Net Margin
1.96%
EBIT Margin
14.27%
EBITDA Margin
39.77%
Operating Margin
-2.25%