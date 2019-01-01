ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
(OTCPK:GBLBY)
9.43
0.17[1.84%]
At close: Jun 2
9.74
0.3100[3.29%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.25 - 9.43
52 Week High/Low8.61 - 12.57
Open / Close9.32 / 9.43
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.9.4K / 7.6K
Mkt Cap14B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.81
Div / Yield0.29/3.12%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.08
Total Float-

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTC:GBLBY), Key Statistics

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTC: GBLBY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
19.1B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.77
Price / Book (mrq)
0.64
Price / EBITDA
12.72
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
16.98
Earnings Yield
-0.58%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.03
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.4
Tangible Book value per share
9.88
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
- -
Total Assets
- -
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
36.35%
Net Margin
-6.16%
EBIT Margin
6.76%
EBITDA Margin
14%
Operating Margin
6.76%