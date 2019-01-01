ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
NG Energy International
(OTCQX:GASXF)
0.87
-0.0154[-1.73%]
At close: Jun 2
1.54
0.67[77.01%]
After Hours: 8:04AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.87 - 0.9
52 Week High/Low0.63 - 2
Open / Close0.89 / 0.87
Float / Outstanding- / 123.2M
Vol / Avg.11.3K / 82.3K
Mkt Cap107.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

NG Energy International (OTC:GASXF), Key Statistics

NG Energy International (OTC: GASXF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
107.6M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
86.96
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
6.61
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-6.78%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
5.65
Beta
58.21
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.13
Tangible Book value per share
0.13
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6.3M
Total Assets
22.8M
Total Liabilities
6.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -