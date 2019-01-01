ñol

GAIL (India)
(OTCPK:GAILF)
13.55
00
At close: Apr 4
12.20
-1.3500[-9.96%]
After Hours: 9:08AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.07 - 13.55
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 740.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.1K
Mkt Cap10B
P/E6.34
50d Avg. Price12.83
Div / Yield0.72/5.32%
Payout Ratio41.61
EPS46.68
Total Float-

GAIL (India) (OTC:GAILF), Key Statistics

GAIL (India) (OTC: GAILF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.1B
Trailing P/E
6.34
Forward P/E
7.34
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.34
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.84
Price / Book (mrq)
1.21
Price / EBITDA
4.3
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.92
Earnings Yield
15.75%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.21
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.16
Tangible Book value per share
10.72
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
322.5B
Total Assets
965.6B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.39
Gross Margin
23.03%
Net Margin
12.66%
EBIT Margin
16.24%
EBITDA Margin
18.51%
Operating Margin
13.35%