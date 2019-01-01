ñol

Genpact
(NYSE:G)
44.83
0.89[2.03%]
At close: Jun 2
44.83
00
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT

Day High/Low43.8 - 44.87
52 Week High/Low37.68 - 54.03
Open / Close43.96 / 44.83
Float / Outstanding142.9M / 185.1M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 1.1M
Mkt Cap8.3B
P/E22.53
50d Avg. Price42.36
Div / Yield0.5/1.14%
Payout Ratio22.95
EPS0.52
Total Float142.9M

Genpact (NYSE:G), Key Statistics

Genpact (NYSE: G) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.5B
Trailing P/E
22.53
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
23.21
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.04
Price / Book (mrq)
4.4
Price / EBITDA
11.95
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.45
Earnings Yield
4.44%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.82
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
9.98
Tangible Book value per share
-0.16
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3.1B
Total Assets
5B
Total Liabilities
3.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.05
Gross Margin
35.8%
Net Margin
9%
EBIT Margin
13.07%
EBITDA Margin
16.46%
Operating Margin
12.53%