Four Leaf Acquisition Corp
(NASDAQ:FORL)
$10.46
-0.01[-0.10%]
Last update: 4:01PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$10.46
0[0.00%]
Open10.500Close10.500
Vol / Avg.2.104K / 4.529KMkt Cap71.447M
Day Range10.480 - 10.50052 Wk Range10.180 - 11.460

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:FORL), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

0.6K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:FORL), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

0.6K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:FORL), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

0.6K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:FORL), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

0.6K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:FORL), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

0.6K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:FORL), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

0.6K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:FORL), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

0.6K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:FORL), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

0.6K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock (NASDAQ:FORL), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Four Leaf Acquisition gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Four Leaf Acquisition's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

0.6K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved