|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ: EYES) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Second Sight Medical’s space includes: LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS), Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) and NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC).
The latest price target for Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ: EYES) was reported by Dougherty & Co. on December 13, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting EYES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ: EYES) is $1.19 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Second Sight Medical.
Second Sight Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Second Sight Medical.
Second Sight Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.