Range
1.18 - 1.25
Vol / Avg.
401.6K/715.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.22 - 20
Mkt Cap
46.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.23
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
39.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Second Sight Medical Products Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals. The company's product Argus II System treats outer retinal degenerations, such as Retinitis Pigmentosa, often referred to as RP. The company generates revenue from the sale of its Argus II retinal prosthesis systems, which include the implant and external components. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Italy, China, and of which key revenue is derived from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Second Sight Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Second Sight Medical (EYES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ: EYES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Second Sight Medical's (EYES) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Second Sight Medical (EYES) stock?

A

The latest price target for Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ: EYES) was reported by Dougherty & Co. on December 13, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting EYES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Second Sight Medical (EYES)?

A

The stock price for Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ: EYES) is $1.19 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Second Sight Medical (EYES) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Second Sight Medical.

Q

When is Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) reporting earnings?

A

Second Sight Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Second Sight Medical (EYES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Second Sight Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Second Sight Medical (EYES) operate in?

A

Second Sight Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.