Range
1.66 - 1.72
Vol / Avg.
27.1K/64.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.51 - 4.95
Mkt Cap
142M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.66
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
85.3M
Outstanding
Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors. DIRTT operates its activity through the U.S and Canada of which, the United States generates a majority of revenue.

Dirtt Environmental Solns Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dirtt Environmental Solns (DRTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dirtt Environmental Solns's (DRTT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dirtt Environmental Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Dirtt Environmental Solns (DRTT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) was reported by Raymond James on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting DRTT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.34% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dirtt Environmental Solns (DRTT)?

A

The stock price for Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) is $1.664 last updated Today at 7:34:58 PM.

Q

Does Dirtt Environmental Solns (DRTT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dirtt Environmental Solns.

Q

When is Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) reporting earnings?

A

Dirtt Environmental Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Dirtt Environmental Solns (DRTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dirtt Environmental Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Dirtt Environmental Solns (DRTT) operate in?

A

Dirtt Environmental Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.