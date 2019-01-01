QQQ
Ciner Resources LP is engaged in the production and sales of natural soda ash from its facility located in Green River, Wyoming. The company is a member of American Natural Soda Ash Corporation(ANSAC ), which manages soda ash supply chains. Geographically, the company segments are divided into two that are Domestic segment and International segment which includes ANSAC and CIDT(Ciner Ic ve Dis Ticaret Anonim Sirketi).

Sisecam Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Sisecam Resources (CINR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sisecam Resources (NYSE: CINR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sisecam Resources's (CINR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sisecam Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sisecam Resources (CINR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sisecam Resources (NYSE: CINR) was reported by Citigroup on November 19, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting CINR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.82% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sisecam Resources (CINR)?

A

The stock price for Sisecam Resources (NYSE: CINR) is $19.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sisecam Resources (CINR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Sisecam Resources (NYSE:CINR) reporting earnings?

A

Sisecam Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Sisecam Resources (CINR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sisecam Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sisecam Resources (CINR) operate in?

A

Sisecam Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.