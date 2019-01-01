Vertical Capital Income Stock (NYSE:CCIF), Short Interest Report

|Open7.880
|Close7.940
|Vol / Avg.29.595K / 57.286K
|Mkt Cap92.590M
|Day Range7.880 - 7.980
|52 Wk Range7.600 - 9.190
Short interest for Vertical Capital Income gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Vertical Capital Income's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Vertical Capital Income gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Vertical Capital Income's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Vertical Capital Income gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Vertical Capital Income's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Vertical Capital Income gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Vertical Capital Income's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Vertical Capital Income gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Vertical Capital Income's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Vertical Capital Income gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Vertical Capital Income's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Vertical Capital Income gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Vertical Capital Income's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Vertical Capital Income gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Vertical Capital Income's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Vertical Capital Income gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Vertical Capital Income's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?