China Clean Energy
(OTCEM:CCGY)
0.0001
00
At close: May 11
0.0145
0.0144[14400.00%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT

China Clean Energy (OTC:CCGY), Key Statistics

China Clean Energy (OTC: CCGY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.5
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
11M
Total Assets
60.3M
Total Liabilities
11M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.15
Gross Margin
17.17%
Net Margin
9.12%
EBIT Margin
13.66%
EBITDA Margin
16.91%
Operating Margin
13.56%