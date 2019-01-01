ñol

Cryo-Cell International
(NASDAQ:CCEL)
6.13
0.03[0.49%]
At close: May 27
6.00
-0.1300[-2.12%]
After Hours: 5:04PM EDT
Day High/Low6.19 - 6.37
52 Week High/Low6 - 14.16
Open / Close6.35 / 6.34
Float / Outstanding5.5M / 8.5M
Vol / Avg.6.9K / 5.3K
Mkt Cap51.9M
P/E23.48
50d Avg. Price6.85
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.1
Total Float5.5M

Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ:CCEL), Key Statistics

Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ: CCEL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
53M
Trailing P/E
23.48
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
22.46
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.84
Price / Book (mrq)
12.62
Price / EBITDA
9.17
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.01
Earnings Yield
4.26%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
-0.18
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.5
Tangible Book value per share
-1.61
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
50.6M
Total Assets
54.8M
Total Liabilities
50.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.2
Gross Margin
71.02%
Net Margin
11.46%
EBIT Margin
20.14%
EBITDA Margin
26.65%
Operating Margin
18.65%