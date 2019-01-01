Corby Spirit and Wine (OTC:CBYDF), Key Statistics

ñol

Corby Spirit and Wine
(OTCPK:CBYDF)
14.67
0.21[1.45%]
At close: May 27
14.5749
-0.0951[-0.65%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low14.59 - 14.67
52 Week High/Low12.84 - 15.7
Open / Close14.59 / 14.67
Float / Outstanding- / 28.5M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 0.7K
Mkt Cap417.6M
P/E20.67
50d Avg. Price14.56
Div / Yield0.75/5.10%
Payout Ratio98.9
EPS0.15
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
375.9M
Trailing P/E
20.67
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
20.57
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.38
Price / Book (mrq)
2.83
Price / EBITDA
10.82
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.74
Earnings Yield
4.84%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.18
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.18
Tangible Book value per share
3.13
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
62.5M
Total Assets
251.7M
Total Liabilities
62.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.3
Gross Margin
58.65%
Net Margin
12.62%
EBIT Margin
17.34%
EBITDA Margin
27.98%
Operating Margin
17.99%