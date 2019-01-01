ñol

Target Group
(OTCQB:CBDY)
0.0074
-0.0001[-1.33%]
At close: May 27
0.0075
~0[1.35%]
After Hours: 9:21AM EDT
Day High/Low0.01 - 0.01
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.03
Open / Close0.01 / 0.01
Float / Outstanding597M / 617M
Vol / Avg.62.3K / 120.4K
Mkt Cap4.6M
P/E1.72
50d Avg. Price0.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Target Group (OTC:CBDY), Key Statistics

Target Group (OTC: CBDY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6M
Trailing P/E
1.72
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
1.02
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.36
Earnings Yield
58.11%
Price change 1 M
0.93
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.05
Beta
-3.72
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
-0.01
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
16M
Total Assets
13.3M
Total Liabilities
16M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -