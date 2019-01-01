QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered, diversified media company that reaches hundreds of millions globally through its cross-platform news and entertainment network. The company produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; lifestyle content through brands including Tasty, the world's largest social food network; original reporting and investigative journalism through BuzzFeed News and HuffPost; an industry- leading affiliate business, strategic partnerships, licensing and product development through BuzzFeed Commerce; and original productions across broadcast, cable, SVOD, film and digital platforms for BuzzFeed Studios.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BuzzFeed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BuzzFeed (BZFDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFDW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BuzzFeed's (BZFDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BuzzFeed.

Q

What is the target price for BuzzFeed (BZFDW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BuzzFeed

Q

Current Stock Price for BuzzFeed (BZFDW)?

A

The stock price for BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFDW) is $0.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:27:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BuzzFeed (BZFDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BuzzFeed.

Q

When is BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) reporting earnings?

A

BuzzFeed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BuzzFeed (BZFDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BuzzFeed.

Q

What sector and industry does BuzzFeed (BZFDW) operate in?

A

BuzzFeed is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.