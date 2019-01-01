ñol

Build-A-Bear Workshop
(NYSE:BBW)
16.6901
0.0101[0.06%]
At close: May 25
19.56
2.8699[17.20%]
PreMarket: 8:14AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.59 - 23.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding12.8M / 15.8M
Vol / Avg.59.3K / 327.2K
Mkt Cap263.7M
P/E5.69
50d Avg. Price18.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.53
Total Float12.8M

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), Key Statistics

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
329.3M
Trailing P/E
5.69
Forward P/E
6.41
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.69
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.65
Price / Book (mrq)
2.81
Price / EBITDA
4.27
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.23
Earnings Yield
17.57%
Price change 1 M
0.88
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.53
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.93
Tangible Book value per share
5.93
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
172.6M
Total Assets
266.3M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.3
Gross Margin
53.49%
Net Margin
18.56%
EBIT Margin
15.49%
EBITDA Margin
17.9%
Operating Margin
15.49%