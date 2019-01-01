ñol

Blueberries Medical
(OTCQB:BBRRF)
0.032
00
At close: May 25
0.0589
0.0269[84.06%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.03 - 0.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 163.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 85.8K
Mkt Cap5.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Blueberries Medical (OTC:BBRRF), Key Statistics

Blueberries Medical (OTC: BBRRF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
5.2M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
43.8
Price / Book (mrq)
4.67
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-97.74%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.01
Tangible Book value per share
0.01
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.2M
Total Assets
3.6M
Total Liabilities
2.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
10770.92%
EBITDA Margin
10209.68%
Operating Margin
- -