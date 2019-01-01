ñol

Vinco Ventures
(NASDAQ:BBIG)
2.82
00
At close: May 25
2.50
-0.3200[-11.35%]
PreMarket: 8:02AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.94 - 12.49
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding204.7M / 210.6M
Vol / Avg.985.3K / 23.2M
Mkt Cap593.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.5
Total Float204.7M

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), Key Statistics

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
529.9M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
13.42
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-387.94%
Price change 1 M
1.14
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-0.27
Tangible Book value per share
-1.31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
271.5M
Total Assets
405.1M
Total Liabilities
271.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
-4.51%
Net Margin
3276.06%
EBIT Margin
4420.33%
EBITDA Margin
4420.33%
Operating Margin
-1545.28%