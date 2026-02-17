Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) shares are down Tuesday following a strategic merger announcement with Tenax Aerospace.

This combination aims to enhance their capabilities in special mission aviation and precision aerospace manufacturing, positioning the newly formed entity for growth in the aerospace sector as broader markets experienced mixed performance yesterday.

Details

The transaction does not depend on Tenax securing financing, and Air's existing debt is expected to be refinanced at closing.

The number of shares to be issued to Tenax members will be based on AIR Net Indebtedness, which determines the Debt-Adjusted AIR Share Price. Using Air's preliminary December 31, 2025 balance sheet, this price is approximately $3.44 per share, implying about 112.5 million shares for Tenax members.

Final share issuance and ownership percentages will be set using AIR Net Indebtedness calculated from the most recent month-end over 15 days before closing.

Combined Company Strength

Post merger, the combined company is expected to remain listed on the NYSE American under the symbol AIRI.

The merger between Air Industries Group and Tenax Aerospace is expected to create a diversified mid-cap company, with the combined entity projected to report approximately $183.3 million in revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA of around $65 million based on preliminary results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Following the merger, Tenax shareholders will own about 95% of the new company’s outstanding shares, while Air’s existing shareholders will retain roughly 5%.

The new company anticipates generating pro-forma revenues exceeding $210 million and adjusted EBITDA in excess of $75.0 million in 2026, bolstered by Tenax’s existing contracts and operational cash flow.

This strategic move is seen as a significant step for both companies, enhancing their market presence and operational capabilities in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Technical Analysis

The broader market experienced a slight decline yesterday, with the Nasdaq down 0.72% and the S&P 500 falling 0.27%. Despite this downturn, Air Industries Group’s stock is moving positively, suggesting that the merger news is driving investor interest independent of broader market trends.

Air Industries Group has seen a 12-month performance decline of 20.84%, indicating a challenging year for the stock. Currently, the stock is trading at $3.33, which is positioned closer to its 52-week high of $4.25 than its low of $2.77, suggesting some resilience in its price action.

The stock is currently trading 4.29% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and is also above its 100-day SMA, indicating a potential upward trend in the short term.

The RSI is currently neutral, reflecting a level of 50, while the MACD is also neutral, suggesting that there is no strong momentum in either direction at this time.

The combination of neutral RSI and MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should watch for potential breakout signals in either direction.

Key Resistance : $3.50

: $3.50 Key Support: $3.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Air Industries Group is slated to provide its next financial update on April 14, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 2 cents (up from Loss of 17 cents)

: Loss of 2 cents (up from Loss of 17 cents) Revenue Estimate: $13.50 million (down from $14.92 million)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Air Industries Group, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 19.6) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Air Industries Group’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak momentum score, indicating that the stock is currently underperforming relative to the broader market. Investors should be cautious as the stock navigates this challenging environment.

AIRI Price Action: Air Industries shares were down 6.58% at $2.98 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

