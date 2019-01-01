ñol

Assured Guaranty
(NYSE:AGO)
58.61
0.64[1.10%]
At close: May 27
58.54
-0.0700[-0.12%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low58.08 - 58.71
52 Week High/Low44.34 - 65.68
Open / Close58.12 / 58.54
Float / Outstanding36.9M / 64.1M
Vol / Avg.232.6K / 420K
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E9.64
50d Avg. Price59.1
Div / Yield1/1.71%
Payout Ratio14.99
EPS1
Total Float36.9M

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO), Key Statistics

Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
5.3B
Trailing P/E
9.64
Forward P/E
13.95
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.23
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.11
Price / Book (mrq)
0.65
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10.37%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.05
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
90.47
Tangible Book value per share
87.79
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
11.8B
Total Assets
17.8B
Total Liabilities
11.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
5
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
23.57%
EBIT Margin
40.36%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -