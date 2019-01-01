ñol

Aflac
(NYSE:AFL)
60.41
1.29[2.18%]
At close: May 27
60.41
00
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low58.98 - 60.48
52 Week High/Low51.28 - 67.2
Open / Close59.31 / 60.41
Float / Outstanding637.6M / 644.2M
Vol / Avg.3M / 2.7M
Mkt Cap38.9B
P/E9.9
50d Avg. Price61.34
Div / Yield1.6/2.65%
Payout Ratio22.79
EPS1.59
Total Float637.6M

Aflac (NYSE:AFL), Key Statistics

Aflac (NYSE: AFL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
42.4B
Trailing P/E
9.9
Forward P/E
11.61
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.26
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.89
Price / Book (mrq)
1.32
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10.1%
Price change 1 M
1.05
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.69
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
45.84
Tangible Book value per share
45.84
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
117.5B
Total Assets
147B
Total Liabilities
117.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.01
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
19.58%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -