Apple
(NASDAQ:AAPL)
149.64
5.86[4.08%]
At close: May 27
150.00
0.3600[0.24%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day High/Low145.26 - 149.68
52 Week High/Low123.13 - 182.94
Open / Close145.39 / 149.64
Float / Outstanding16.2B / 16.2B
Vol / Avg.91M / 97.7M
Mkt Cap2.4T
P/E24.33
50d Avg. Price160.57
Div / Yield0.92/0.61%
Payout Ratio14.31
EPS1.54
Total Float16.2B

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Key Statistics

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.5T
Trailing P/E
24.33
Forward P/E
24.57
PE Ratio (TTM)
24.33
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.71
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.43
Price / Book (mrq)
35.93
Price / EBITDA
18.66
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.73
Earnings Yield
4.11%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.25
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
4.16
Tangible Book value per share
4.16
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
283.3B
Total Assets
350.7B
Total Liabilities
283.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.28
Gross Margin
43.75%
Net Margin
25.71%
EBIT Margin
30.82%
EBITDA Margin
33.63%
Operating Margin
30.82%