DINKs Earn More Than Parents — But Somehow Have Much Less Wealth, Pew Finds

People often assume DINK couples — dual income, no kids — are rolling in cash and are building wealth faster than everyone else. But the data tells a different story. Despite having a higher median household income than dual-income couples with children, the median wealth for DINKs is only around $214,700, whereas dual-income couples have around $361,500, according to research from Pew Research Center.

Why Do DINKs Have Less Wealth Than Couples With Kids?

The median household income for married couples in their 30s and 40s who both work and don't have kids is $193,900 as of 2023, according to the research. That compares with about $151,900 for similar dual-income couples with children. So why do DINKS have less wealth when they earn more than couples with kids? A few factors help explain that gap.

First, age. DINK couples tend to be younger. The median age of the older spouse in DINK couples is 36 as of 2023. Dual-income couples with kids are typically a bit older, with the median age being 43. The older you are, the more time you have to accumulate assets and let compound interest do the work.



Another reason is homeownership. The report found that 71% of DINK couples own a home, compared with 79% of dual-income couples with kids. Among those homeowners, DINKs have a median home equity of $165,000 compared to dual-income couples' $222,000. Since home equity is one of the most common forms of wealth for Americans, this difference explains why dual-income couples have outperformed DINKs.

What this tells us is that higher income alone doesn't guarantee more wealth. It takes time and investment. That said, since DINK couples are younger than dual-income couples, the payoff may simply be delayed.

How DINKs Can Turn High Income Into Real Wealth

Couples with two incomes and no kids have a ton of financial flexibility. Here's how to turn that high income into long-term wealth.

Invest early . Make sure to max out your retirement accounts, employer-matched plans and passively invest beyond that.

. Make sure to max out your retirement accounts, employer-matched plans and passively invest beyond that. Take advantage of your flexibility. Being child-free means you have a lot more financial flexibility. Take advantage of that by buying real estate, starting a business or investing in diversified assets.

Being child-free means you have a lot more financial flexibility. Take advantage of that by buying real estate, starting a business or investing in diversified assets. Build home equity. A big part of the wealth gap between DINKs and parents comes down to home equity. So if homeownership fits your plan, use it as a tool to build wealth and not just a lifestyle upgrade.

A big part of the wealth gap between DINKs and parents comes down to home equity. So if homeownership fits your plan, use it as a tool to build wealth and not just a lifestyle upgrade. Watch out for lifestyle inflation. As your income grows, it's tempting to spend more. Make sure you're still budgeting and that your expenses aren't climbing at the same pace as your paycheck.

