'Ramsey Show' Host Asked People At Disney How Much Debt They Have. 'You're Driving Most People's 401(k)'

Personal finance expert George Kamel of ‘The Ramsey Show’ recently hit the streets of Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to talk to everyday Americans about their debt. Despite the magic of Disney and the cheerful vacation vibe, Kamel quickly uncovered a more sobering reality: many people are drowning in debt, and few have a real plan to get out.

‘You’re Driving Most People’s 401(k)’

One of the most striking conversations came from a couple who revealed a combined debt total of more than $180,000, excluding a mortgage. The man said he had about $60,000 in credit card and car loan debt, while the woman acknowledged to $75,000 total, including a car loan of $60,000 and credit card debt.

She explained that she had rolled over negative equity from a previous vehicle into a new 2025 Honda Pilot. When asked about her monthly payment, she responded, “$1,200.”

The man revealed he was driving a 2024 Toyota Tundra with a $53,000 loan and a $982 monthly payment. Kamel replied with disbelief: “You’re driving most people’s 401(k), my friend.”

Together, the couple spends roughly $1,200 to $1,300 each month just to service their debt. But that wasn’t the end of it, as the woman also has $100,000 of student loans that are in deferment because she’s still in school.

“That’s impressive. You guys are just giving away the income every month at this point, right?” Kamel said. “Honda financing just owns your life at this point.”

Other Struggles With Student Loans And Credit Cards

A recurring theme among the people Kamel interviewed was student debt, often without a clear strategy to pay it off. One 22-year-old woman said she had $35,000 in loans and around $1,000 in credit card debt, but also about $100,000 in private student loans for a business administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Her plan? “Just keep working. I do extra shifts at work, so, you know, just keep saving.”

When asked how long she expected to be in debt, she said, “Probably about 15 years.”

Combined with her partner’s other debts, their total hit $128,000. “Not particularly” was her answer when asked if she felt good about that number.

A Few Bright Spots

Kamel also met a family of three who had saved for years to pay cash for their $8,000 Disney vacation. They used no credit cards, only debit. “This is our first big vacation in 10 years,” the mom said. “It did take us a couple of years to save and do it right.”

She added, “There's no stress. No ‘how are we going to pay for this?’ We just knew we could do it and it fit our budget.”

One tourist from Puerto Rico said he had no debt at first, but after a few more questions, admitted he had a $20,000 car loan. “You just told me you didn’t have any debt,” Kamel told him. “Is everybody lying to me out here?”

When asked how he agreed to the terms, he sheepishly replied, “That day I was high.”

Kamel responded, “Can I give you a new rule? Don't make any financial decisions while you're high in the future.”

Delayed Gratification Over Disney Debt

Kamel ended the video by encouraging viewers to stop treating debt like a lifelong sentence. “Not a 15-, 20-year plan. Not a ‘I’m going to die with this debt.’ I’m talking two years, three years.”

He emphasized budgeting, facing the numbers, and making sacrifices now to gain control later. “Delayed gratification is the key to getting out of debt.”

