Ex-NBA Player Who Burned Through $62M And Filed For Bankruptcy After Retiring Says, 'When You're Young, You Think The Money Is Gonna Last Forever'

Darius Miles had the kind of rise that doesn't feel real until the money is gone. Drafted straight out of East St. Louis, Illinois, at 18, earning nearly $62 million over eight NBA seasons, signing with Nike, acting in movies, flying private before he was old enough to legally drink — it all happened fast. And it all vanished just as quickly.

Miles told the story himself in a deeply personal essay for The Players' Tribune, offering a rare window into what actually happens when fame, sudden wealth, pressure, and trauma collide. No excuses. No softening. Just honesty.

"When you're young, you think the money is gonna last forever," he wrote. "I don't care how street smart you are, or who you got in your corner, when you go from not having anything to making millions of dollars at 18, 19 years old, you're not going to be prepared for it."

A Childhood Marked by Loss — And a Spotlight Arriving Too Soon

Miles grew up in East St. Louis, where, as he put it, "it's guns, drugs and danger, from start to finish." His father was absent; his mother, a school bus driver, raised him largely alone.

And she was fighting her own battles. While he bounced from team to team — Los Angeles, Cleveland, Portland, Memphis — she quietly fought liver cancer, colon cancer, and bone cancer. He carried that weight everywhere he went.

"When you're in the NBA, people think you're a superhero," he wrote in the 2018 essay. "Maybe you think you're a superhero, too. But there's all kinds of stuff going on under the surface that nobody has any idea about."

He lost family members one after another — his grandparents, his best friend, cousins — and admitted he never cried, not once, because he never gave himself permission to feel anything. The spotlight didn't remove the pain. It muted it, then buried it.

His mother's death in 2013 broke through everything he'd tried to outrun. Her absence, he said, was the moment his foundation finally gave way.

Millions Came Overnight — And So Did the Crash

Miles went from high school gyms to a $3 million salary with the Los Angeles Clippers before he could legally drink. Then came endorsements. Then movies. Then the lifestyle that trails every teenage phenom.

"It was surreal. I'm coming straight outta high school to this," he wrote, describing the black car waiting for him in Los Angeles with a driver holding a sign. "They messed around and gave us millions of dollars and put us in Los Angeles."

The assumption — his and everyone else's — was that the money would always be there.

But unlike players who burn cash on cars and mansions, Miles says that wasn't the real problem.

"It takes a long time to go broke buying Ferraris," he wrote. "What makes you go broke are shady business deals. They'll make the money disappear quick."

He trusted the wrong people, funded the wrong investments, and got swept into real estate ventures that collapsed under lawsuits and unpaid loans. One deal alone reportedly cost him over $100,000. Debt piled up: money owed to the IRS, money owed in child support, money lost in group investments involving other athletes and entertainers.

Then came the knee injury that ended his career early. He had millions in liabilities, no income, spiraling depression, and no support system left. In 2016, he filed for bankruptcy.

Why So Many Athletes End Up in the Same Position

Miles' story isn't unusual. It's almost a blueprint.

He skipped college — like many young stars — so he never received financial education or even a crash course in wealth management. He was supporting family, shielding childhood trauma, navigating fame, and learning adulthood at the exact same moment he was expected to become a businessman.

For many players, the combination is lethal:

Sudden wealth without preparation

Pressure to support everyone back home

Trauma carried into adulthood with no time to process it

Losses hidden beneath the surface because vulnerability looks like weakness

Career-ending injuries striking long before financial maturity

Miles explained it simply: "People ask me, ‘Man, how can you lose all that money?' That part is easy to explain. You already heard that story a million times, with a million players."

After the Fall — And What It Took To Rebuild

Bankruptcy stripped away more than cash. He auctioned off personal belongings — jerseys, memorabilia, thousands of DVDs, even firearms — to pay down debts. He left St. Louis and moved to Florida to be near Quentin Richardson, rebuilding from the one relationship that had never wavered.

He also talked openly about depression, paranoia, and isolation during the lowest point of his life — something rarely acknowledged in pro sports, especially among players who entered the league as teenagers.

Miles, now 44, says he's "alright." Not rich, not looking for pity, but stable — a word that means more to him now than any salary ever did.

A Story Bigger Than One Player

Darius Miles' rise and collapse isn't about one bad deal or one bad decision. It's the result of a system that hands teenagers millions while giving them almost no roadmap for what comes next — emotionally, financially, or personally.

His story remains one of the clearest examples of how quickly fortunes can fade when youth, pressure, and sudden wealth collide.

And his warning is one every rising star — and every person who believes their next big check will solve everything — ought to hear:

"When you're young, you think the money is gonna last forever."

Image: Shutterstock