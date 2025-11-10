20-Year-Old Student Says Her Parents Expect Her To Buy Them A House With Her $150K Savings Telling Her 'Don't Worry, You'll Remake The Money'

A 20-year-old Ph.D. student from San Jose, California, called into “The Ramsey Show” to ask if she should use her savings to buy her parents a house—a house they want, not her.

Anna, who is working toward a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering and planning to attend medical school, said she has saved about $150,000. Most of that came from tutoring, selling an app she helped develop, and working since age 15. Her current income is around $60,000 to $70,000 a year.

Family Pressure To Upgrade The Home

She told Ramsey personalities George Kamel and Rachel Cruze that her parents already own a 2,000-square-foot home, but her mom wants a bigger one to keep up with other family members. Her parents have been sending her links to listings daily, pressuring her to make a purchase. “My mom wants a nicer house ’cause my uncle has a nice house,” Anna said. “It’s gonna go all on me. I’m really stressed and it feels like a lot of pressure.”

When asked directly if her parents were telling her to buy them a house because she has money, Anna replied, “Yes.”

Kamel called the request “insane” and said, “It doesn’t matter if you can afford it. You’re not the one who wants a house. If they want to upgrade a house, that’s something they need to do as grown adults.”

Anna explained that $100,000 of her savings is earmarked for medical school. Her mother dismissed those concerns, saying, “Don’t worry, you’ll remake the money,” and screamed at Anna for about 30 minutes, trying to pressure her into going through with the purchase. When Anna pushed back and mentioned school costs, her mother told her to take out loans instead.

“It’s not your job to make your mom happy,” Kamel said. “And she sounds like a woman that probably will never be happy,” Cruze added.

Already Signed A Contract

Anna admitted she had already signed a contract on a home her family wants and was about to send in the earnest money. The co-hosts told her to stop immediately and walk away from the deal. “No earnest money. No. You need to back out of all of this,” Kamel said.

Kamel and Cruze warned Anna that her parents’ expectations would likely grow. “You give someone an inch and they’ll take a mile,” Kamel said. “They’re going to continue to exploit everything you have because you’re the successful one in the family.”

The situation goes beyond just a house. Anna said she also runs her father's used car business. Her dad isn’t currently earning unless Anna sells cars for him, and her mom, a teacher, earns around $25,000 to $30,000 annually.

“You’re running dad’s business while he sits around waiting for you to run his business?” Kamel asked in disbelief.

Both hosts urged Anna to move out immediately, stop supporting her family financially, and start setting firm boundaries. Cruze added that working with a therapist would be helpful to navigate the emotional fallout.

“That’s so unfair,” she said. “The fact they put you in the situation is crazy.”

Image: Shutterstock