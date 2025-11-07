Dave Ramsey Tells 48-Year-Old Earning $90K His $60K-A-Year Girlfriend Isn't The Problem — 'Do You Respect Her Character?'

A 48-year-old small business owner named Dave asked whether he should stay with his girlfriend because she earns less money.

Dave told "The Ramsey Show" that he earns between $80,000 and $90,000 a year and she earns about $60,000. He described her as a frugal single mom with no major debt but feared being the main provider. Personal finance expert and host Dave Ramsey responded by saying, "This is not some huge disparity."

Money Isn't The Red Flag

He said he and his 44-year-old girlfriend had been together five years and talked about moving in together. Even with shared expenses, he said he wanted a partner with a "solid career path" and worried she did not have enough assets.

Co-host George Kamel asked whether she had spending problems or large debt. In response, Dave said she did not.

He said she raised her son alone, rented her home, drove a paid-off car, and carried only a small credit card balance. Given that information, Ramsey said he did not hear a financial concern that should end the relationship.

Ramsey Focuses On Respect

Ramsey shifted to a different question: whether the issue was really money at all. "Do you respect her character, her work ethic, do you respect her intellect and what she can add to the equation?" he asked. Ramsey said long relationships struggle when one partner sees the other as a burden.

He also pointed to her history of raising a child alone, saying it showed responsibility and resilience. Furthermore, Ramsey said the income gap between them was small and that couples often build wealth when they share values and work as a team.

Additionally, Kamel said money can highlight values, dreams, and fears. He said partners who agree on debt-free living and managing expenses usually find a path forward.

Past Fears And Future Plans

Dave said he grew up in poverty and still feared losing his business income. That experience, he said, makes him imagine financial setbacks and wonder whether she could support them. Ramsey suggested premarriage counseling to talk through those fears before deciding on marriage or separation.

