21-Year-Old Dave Ramsey Caller With $75,000 In Cash Is Looking For 'Risky' Investment Options. 'You Asked The Wrong People'

A 21-year-old man from Oklahoma called into a recent “The Ramsey Show” with an unusual question: What are the best risky investments he could make with his $75,000 in cash?

Andre opened his message with a lighthearted tone, but the mood shifted quickly when he asked: “If I was looking to be a risky investor, where are my best options?”

Hosts Push Back On Risky Investing

Co-hosts George Kamel and Jade Warshaw were caught off guard. “That took a wild turn,” Kamel said. “He's ready to get crazy. Did I read that right?” Warshaw added.

The hosts questioned the logic behind someone so young—and apparently financially disciplined—suddenly wanting to take big risks with his savings. “I’m just confused because a 21-year-old must have worked their tail off to get $75,000 in cash unless it was inherited,” Kamel said. “And now he’s wanting to take on risk somehow to be a quote ‘risky investor’?”

Kamel went even further than that, saying, “You asked the wrong people. I don’t do risky investing.”

While they entertained the hypothetical for a moment—joking about putting money into crypto or betting it all in Vegas—they strongly advised against any get-rich-quick schemes. “Crypto? That would be very dumb,” Warshaw said bluntly.

She also called out a common myth about cars being investments: “When somebody buys a brand-new car and they say, ‘Yeah, it was a solid investment,’ I’m like, ‘You’re an idiot.’ Respectfully, that’s the dumbest thing you could ever say.”

What They Recommend Instead

Rather than going the risky route, both hosts urged the caller to consider long-term, stable strategies. Kamel said he would park the money in an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 or max out retirement accounts. He also suggested investing in himself: “Start a business based on something you’re really passionate about, that you know a lot about, that you think you’d be good at.”

The show’s producer added some perspective on why Andre may be thinking this way. “I think where he’s coming from is because he’s so young, like he feels like he can invest in something high risk, high reward.” The idea was that even if Andre lost all the money, he’d still be young enough to recover and start over without major consequences. “Basically, if he lost it all, he’d be like, ‘Okay, well, I’m 22 now with less money. I’ll be okay,'” Kamel added.

