'What Happens If He Passes?' Wife Of SSDI Recipient With Two Children Worries About Family's Future

When a family depends on Social Security Disability Insurance, uncertainty about the future can be stressful. One recent post in the r/SocialSecurity forum highlights this concern: a wife whose husband has been on SSDI for eight years, along with dependent benefits for their two children, wonders what support would remain for her family if her husband were to die.

"If he were to pass away, what would change?" she wrote. "Would I or the kids continue to receive any payment?…I am a bit worried that we won’t be able to live on just my income. It makes the prospect of losing my husband all the more difficult."

The comments she received were sympathetic, but as with any online discussion, it's important to turn to official Social Security Administration guidance to understand what benefits may be available.

Survivor Benefits for Children

According to the SSA, children can qualify for monthly survivors benefits if a parent passes away after having worked long enough and paid Social Security taxes. These payments are designed to help provide financial stability for families facing loss.

A child may be eligible if they are:

Under age 18.

Between ages 18 and 19 and enrolled full-time in elementary or secondary school.

Over 18 with a disability that began before age 22.

If approved, children of a deceased SSDI recipient can receive up to 75% of their parent's basic Social Security benefit. However, the SSA also sets a family maximum benefit, typically ranging from 150% to 180% of the parent's full benefit amount. If the total payable exceeds that limit, each dependent's benefit is reduced proportionately.

Survivor Benefits for Spouses

The SSA also provides benefits to surviving spouses under certain conditions. A widow or widower can generally receive survivors benefits if they are:

At least age 60 (or age 50 if disabled).

Any age, if caring for a child under age 16, or a child with a disability who is receiving Social Security benefits.

For a working spouse — like the Reddit poster — the income they earn may reduce or eliminate eligibility for certain caregiver benefits. However, if they are caring for children under 16, they could still qualify, even if only temporarily.

In addition, the SSA pays a one-time lump-sum death payment of $255 to eligible surviving spouses or children. While modest, it is a standard benefit.

When Benefits End

Survivors benefits for children usually stop when they turn 18, unless they are still enrolled full-time in high school, in which case benefits may continue until graduation or two months after their 19th birthday, whichever comes first. Children with disabilities that began before age 22 may continue to receive benefits into adulthood.

What Families Can Do Now

For families concerned about what would happen after the loss of an SSDI recipient, the SSA encourages reaching out directly for guidance. The agency can provide personalized details about eligibility, benefit amounts, and how the family maximum benefit would apply.

Call the SSA at 1-800-772-1213.

Visit your local SSA office for in-person assistance.

Review SSA publications such as Benefits for Children and Survivors Benefits.

The Bottom Line

Losing a spouse is emotionally and financially overwhelming. While SSDI benefits would stop upon the recipient's death, surviving children and, in some cases, a spouse may qualify for Social Security survivor benefits. These payments can provide critical support as families adjust to their new circumstances.

For the wife on Reddit and others in similar situations, the best step is to connect directly with the SSA to understand what benefits their family would receive and how long they would continue.

Image: Shutterstock