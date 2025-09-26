Dave Ramsey Caller Asks Why They Encourage Kids To Move Out So Young. Co-Host Called Her A 'Karen'

A recent episode of “The Ramsey Show” ignited a heated exchange after a listener from New York sent a letter asking why the show encourages young adults to move out of their parents’ homes. Co-host Ken Coleman immediately questioned the listener's motives, and warned about the long-term effects of delaying independence.

Hosts Say It's About Growth, Not Just Saving

The caller, Renee, asked, “Why do you encourage kids to move out of their parents’ home so young? Isn’t it better for them to work, live at home, and save their money so they can buy a place to live when they move?” She argued that renting is just “throwing money away” and insisted there are “other ways to achieve a sense of dignity and independence.”

Coleman responded bluntly: “Are you sure your name’s not Karen? Cuz that sounds a little woke to me.”

He continued, saying the whole premise of Renee’s question was “pathetic,” and accused her of enabling what he called “snowflake” behavior. “This is why we have so many snowflakes,” he said. “Because this woman has raised snowflakes.”

The hosts emphasized that the issue isn't just about math or saving money. “There is something about being a full adult,” co-host Rachel Cruze said. “There's no dignity or independence if you can afford to move out and you got a job and just don't,” Coleman added.

They clarified that they don't advocate for teens to move out right away, but they believe once someone is out of college and working, it's time to move forward. Cruze explained, “For a short period of time, I’m okay with it. But this endless amount to just save money? No.”

Coleman added that staying at home too long can delay important life skills and even impact romantic relationships. “You might as well have a giant sweatshirt that says ‘loser’ on it,” he said, referring to adults still living at home while dating.

Renting Isn’t A Waste, Hosts Say

Renee also questioned why anyone would pay rent instead of saving for a home, calling it a waste. Cruze pushed back: “You’re buying time. You don't own, so you’re not responsible for every expense, and homeownership is expensive.”

The pair also speculated that many parents secretly don’t want their kids to move out because they fear facing their own lives without them. “It's a form of codependence,” Coleman said. Cruze, who has children of her own, admitted that parents may have a soft spot, especially for sons, but said that shouldn't interfere with raising independent adults.

Toward the end of the segment, the discussion took a broader turn, with Coleman warning listeners—especially women—to be cautious about dating people who don't have their life together. “Don't hop in the sack with a loser,” he said. “That's a great life rule.”

Viewers Weigh In With Mixed Reactions

The episode stirred strong reactions online. Some viewers agreed with the tough-love stance, but many pushed back.

“I see many American adults living at their parents’ home and not saving nor investing. They live with their parents and spend their money frivolously and live check to check. In my book, that IS a loser,” one commenter wrote.

But others pointed out that living at home can be a smart move when done with intention. “People seem to be conflating living at home with not working, not paying bills, not having a social life, and not dating. These are not the same thing,” another person said.

Several comments also highlighted cultural differences. “Culturally, many Asian and Indian adults stay with their parents and they have high net worth households and generational wealth,” one viewer noted.

Another said, “Both of my sons returned home after college for a year to save money. They then got a good job and their own places.”

Despite the heated delivery, the core message from Cruze and Coleman was that saving money shouldn’t come at the cost of personal growth.

Image: Shutterstock