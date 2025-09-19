Social Security Statement Error? Husband's 2023 Earnings Listed As Zero, Wife Asks If It Will Lower His Benefits

When a Social Security statement shows incorrect income, it can cause confusion and concern about how benefits may be affected. One woman recently posted on Reddit's r/SocialSecurity forum:

"My husband pulled his Social Security statement yesterday, and it's showing 0 for 2023. Every other year shows the income he's made. My first question is, should he contact his employer or Social Security? Second question is when corrected, will the 2023 year make a big difference in what he would draw?"

Her husband earned about $96,000 in 2023, but the earnings weren't reflected on his Social Security record. That raised two key questions: how to fix the error, and whether it could lower his benefits down the road.

Why Earnings Records Matter

Social Security benefits are calculated using a worker's highest 35 years of indexed earnings. The Social Security Administration averages those years to determine a person's average indexed monthly earnings, which then feeds into the formula for the primary insurance amount.

That means missing earnings can lower the average — and in turn, reduce benefits. However, the impact depends on the worker's overall record. If someone already has 35 years of high earnings, one missing year may not make much of a difference. But if their record has fewer than 35 years of higher wages, a gap could matter more.

Common Reasons Earnings May Be Missing

Reddit commenters quickly pointed out that earnings data comes from employers, who must file W-2s with both the IRS and SSA each year. If wages aren't showing up, there are a few possible reasons:

Employer reporting delays or errors – If payroll didn't file properly or on time, SSA may not have the wages yet.

– If payroll didn't file properly or on time, SSA may not have the wages yet. Mailing issues – In this case, several employees at the same company reported delays in receiving their tax refunds, suggesting paperwork may not have reached the SSA promptly.

– In this case, several employees at the same company reported delays in receiving their tax refunds, suggesting paperwork may not have reached the SSA promptly. Mismatched records – An incorrect Social Security number on a W-2 can prevent wages from being credited to the right account.

Steps to Correct the Error

If you spot missing earnings, experts recommend taking action sooner rather than later. Here's what to do:

Check your W-2 – Confirm the correct wages were reported and that your Social Security number is accurate.

– Confirm the correct wages were reported and that your Social Security number is accurate. Contact your employer – If errors were made, ask payroll or HR to re-file the wage information.

– If errors were made, ask payroll or HR to re-file the wage information. Contact the SSA – You can make an appointment at a local SSA office and bring your W-2 or tax return. The agency can update your record directly.

One Reddit commenter advised: "Make an appointment with the local field office and submit his W2 for 2023. They can update the earning record with the correct wage amount."

How Much Will One Year Matter?

Whether the missing year reduces benefits depends on the husband's work history. At an income level near $96,000, losing a year could matter more if most prior years were significantly lower. But if he has multiple years of high earnings, one missing year is less likely to affect his final benefit.

To get an estimate, the SSA offers an online calculator that allows you to enter your own earnings and compare benefit estimates with and without certain years included.

The Bottom Line

Errors in Social Security earnings records are not uncommon — but they can be fixed. Workers should check their my Social Security accounts regularly to make sure wages are recorded correctly. If a mistake appears, the best step is to gather proof of earnings, contact the SSA, and work with your employer if necessary.

Catching and correcting these issues now ensures that future retirement benefits will accurately reflect a lifetime of work.

Image: Imagn Images