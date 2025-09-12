Graham Stephan Breaks Down How To Earn $2,000 Per Day With Power Washing Services

Side hustles open the door to some extra income, but some of these gigs can outearn your day job. Real estate investor Graham Stephan recently went on TikTok and discussed how you can earn $2,000 per day by offering power washing services.

Some days are more profitable than others, but Stephan laid out how someone can earn a full-time income in this line of work. He also revealed strategies that apply to various local service providers who want to maximize their revenue growth.

Don't Miss:

Your Last Chance to Invest in Pacaso Before Their Global Expansion — Offer Ends Sept 18

Kevin O'Leary Loves ‘Wonderful Recurring Cash Flows' — These Small Industrial Assets Deliver Just That

Focus On High-End Neighborhoods

Stephan suggests prioritizing high-end neighborhoods and gated communities when growing your power washing business. This target audience has more discretionary income that they can commit to power washing services and other local services. People who live in expensive homes may also care more about maintaining their properties than people who live in less expensive homes.

If you do a good job for people in high-end neighborhoods, you might also receive generous tips. Not everyone will give a tip, but you increase the likelihood of landing repeat business and tips if you do business in these types of areas.

You don't have to be the leading local services provider in your state. Being the go-to person in one zip code may be enough to run a successful six-figure power washing business.

Trending: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

Winning Over The Neighbors

Stephan says that you shouldn't solicit in these neighborhoods, but there is a better way to win over the neighbors and generate more business. Stephan says that once you get three houses in a neighborhood, you can then talk to their neighbors and let them know whose homes you power washed. Then, you can wrap up the conversation by saying when you will return and if they want you to power wash their home next.

Working your way into the neighborhood by performing your services has a few advantages. You have a warm intro you can use to build rapport with people in the neighborhood who aren't your clients quite yet. However, you also have social proof. Each time people in the neighborhood see the work you did on someone's house, they will think of you and possibly call you in the future.

Stephan doesn't specify which method he would use to get the initial customers in a high-end neighborhood. Being active in the local community, cold calling, and social media marketing are some of the ways you can get in front of initial customers and establish yourself in gated communities.

See Also: Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

Upsell Your Current Customers

Near the end of the video, Stephan sneaks in a valuable strategy that power washing service providers can use to boost their revenue. However, it's not just for power washing service providers, as any business can use this strategy to increase revenue.

Stephan encourages these service providers to ask customers if they also want their cars power washed. A customer has already come to know, like, and trust you, so they may be more open to having you perform multiple tasks. You can bundle several services together under one package and increase your total earnings.

Developing more home maintenance skills can further increase the average lifetime value per customer. If you can also mow their lawn, you can generate additional revenue from your top customers. However, it's not good to branch too far out of your area of expertise. Prioritize the activities that you're competent in, which let you generate the most money in the shortest amount of time.

Read Next: $100k+ in investable assets? Match with a fiduciary advisor for free to learn how you can maximize your retirement and save on taxes – no cost, no obligation.

Image: Shutterstock