New Orleans Dad Of Three Earning Up To $20,000 A Month Seeks Help As Wife's $5,000 Credit Card Bills Cause 'Chaos'

A New Orleans father of three, earning up to $20,000 a month, says his wife's $5,000 credit card bills are causing "chaos" in their marriage. Taylor called into "The Ramsey Show" in July to share his frustration, explaining that while he uses credit cards mainly for bills and necessities, his wife's spending has become a point of conflict.

Taylor said his job pays on commission, which makes his income unpredictable. In slow months, he earns around $6,500, while stronger months bring in far more than his slower ones, he told co-hosts Ken Coleman and Jade Warshaw.

Despite the highs, he said planning is difficult when his wife's credit card charges often reach double what he spends. His monthly charges typically range from $2,500 to $3,000 for necessities.

In contrast, his wife's bills include children's clothing and other "fun" purchases, which he said make him uneasy.

Ramsey Hosts Urge To Cut Cards

"I'm always gonna tell people to cut up their credit cards, but for you guys, it's like a no-brainer," Warshaw told Taylor. "In many ways it's just creating more chaos around the subject of money." Coleman and Warshaw both warned him that credit cards were making things harder.

She explained that cards blur boundaries, encouraging people to spend more than they would if they only used cash. Coleman agreed, stressing that removing cards would help the couple set clear limits and reduce tension in their home.

Why Spending Habits Clash

Taylor said their mortgage is the only recurring debt outside of the cards, and it drafts automatically from their checking account. While the balance is always paid in full, the split in spending styles has created strain.

He described himself as cautious, focusing his charges on bills, while his wife uses credit for items that feel less necessary. That difference, he admitted, often leaves him frustrated. The hosts said couples in his position need to set ground rules and stop allowing credit cards to control the conversation.

Hosts Push Budgeting Together

Coleman and Warshaw encouraged Taylor and his wife to begin working on a joint budget. They said assigning every dollar a purpose before the month starts could help bring order to their finances.

They also suggested setting aside a cash allowance for both partners so each could spend freely without surprise charges.

Reviewing spending together each week, the hosts said would help the couple stay on the same page. Automating savings immediately after payday could further reduce the temptation to overspend.

